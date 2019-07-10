As 3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined, Osterweis Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $963,585; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding Has Upped by Bellecapital International Ltd

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 339.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 15,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,833 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946,000, up from 4,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 9.22 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 11/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/16/2018, 7:00 PM; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 4,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 95,080 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.76 million, down from 99,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $165.7. About 3.91M shares traded or 16.33% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 9,410 shares valued at $1.87 million was made by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 11 Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 16,065 shares. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7. The insider Bushman Julie L sold $624,295. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63M was made by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. Lindekugel Jon T had sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 36,755 shares to 149,360 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 823,886 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited has 2,700 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bank has 6,483 shares. Fagan Associates reported 5,775 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 5,242 are owned by Checchi Capital Advisers Limited. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 6,469 shares stake. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2,977 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Smithbridge Asset Management De, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,371 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co holds 2,093 shares. Bluecrest Capital reported 14,542 shares stake. Montag A And Associates Inc holds 30,686 shares. Nottingham Advsr Inc holds 0.05% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio. Savant Limited Liability Com reported 6,841 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 8,120 shares in its portfolio.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,248 shares to 83,256 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IBB) by 6,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,465 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

