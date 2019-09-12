As 3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined, Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Cut Holding by $602,905; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Increased Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $353,199; Stock Value Declined

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $377.18. About 1.51M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 25/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON RISK MITIGATION W/N COMPANY AND SUPPLY CHAIN; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ON TRADE ISSUES: A STRONG AND VIBRANT AERO INDUSTRY IS IMPORTANT TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC PROSPERITY – CONF CALL

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 132,759 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.01 million, down from 136,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $170.83. About 662,878 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,490 shares to 23,505 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,940 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co owns 109,503 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Provise Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,843 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Net Ltd reported 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 13,260 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. The Utah-based Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Amer Bancshares has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Csat Investment Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,731 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Tn invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Psagot House, Israel-based fund reported 15,988 shares. West Chester has 1.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Guardian Life Company Of America holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,523 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Bank has 0.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,070 were accumulated by Reik Llc.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,178 shares to 4,485 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated owns 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 116,836 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 944,033 shares. South Dakota Council has 0.06% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Charter Tru Communications holds 1.44% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 71,584 shares. Thomasville Bancorp has 10,452 shares. 348,128 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Wagner Bowman Corp stated it has 14,547 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.15% stake. Trust Co Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 7,918 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 2,095 shares. Park Oh holds 192,590 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has invested 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hilltop has invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Curbstone Fincl Corporation accumulated 9,056 shares. Cape Ann State Bank invested in 7,500 shares or 1.5% of the stock.

