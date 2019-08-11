As 3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined, Edgewood Management Decreased Stake; Griffin Asset Management Holding in Target (TGT) Decreased by $364,320

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 4,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 63,925 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 68,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.41. About 4.85 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 325,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 343,347 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.34M, down from 668,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Amer Rech Management Com has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Armstrong Henry H Assocs Inc holds 21,803 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 9,411 shares. Puzo Michael J accumulated 43,959 shares or 3.56% of the stock. Fundx Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 1,133 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.09M shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Mcf Limited Liability Co reported 1,978 shares. Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fayerweather Charles holds 3.7% or 11,424 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy & Assoc reported 101,230 shares or 3.78% of all its holdings. Foster And Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,302 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 714,839 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 53,682 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc reported 411,483 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15,483 shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $901.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Company: Great Long-Term Investment, But Not Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bulls Bet on Bigger Gains for Booming 3M Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VNTR, MMM and KPTI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 3% Yield for 3M Stock Makes It an Attractive Value Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,928 shares to 42,947 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).