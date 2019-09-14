As 3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined, Argent Trust Company Trimmed by $1.46 Million Its Position; Q Global Advisors Upped Position in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by $708,390 as Shares Rose

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 39,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 187,294 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, up from 147,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 456,444 shares traded or 25.44% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 8,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 73,898 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.81 million, down from 82,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tidewater Inc New by 762,178 shares to 176,123 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (Mkt) (SPY) by 6,304 shares to 23,909 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard by 12,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Private Wealth Partners Llc has invested 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Iberiabank holds 9,433 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Portland Advisors Llc holds 8,538 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt holds 0.76% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 13,128 shares. Monetary Mgmt reported 1,050 shares stake. 4,067 were accumulated by Tiemann Inv Advsrs Llc. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Washington has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Barnett And reported 175 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.03% stake. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 1,059 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.33% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pinnacle Finance Prtn Inc invested in 14,603 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 1,602 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 1,661 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

