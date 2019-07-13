As 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Raised Stake; Walthausen & Company Has Upped Its Abm Industries (ABM) Holding by $2.31 Million

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Abm Industries Inc (ABM) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 64,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 383,983 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96 million, up from 319,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Abm Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 264,437 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 1,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,303 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 13,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (UCI) by 191,680 shares to 739,474 shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (EBND) by 68,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 490,102 shares, and cut its stake in Etfs Precious Metals Basket (GLTR).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. 3,123 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million. 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Standex Int’l Corp (NYSE:SXI) by 16,090 shares to 104,900 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Corporation by 25,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,665 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners In (NASDAQ:PNFP).