As 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Sarasin & Partners Llp Cut by $54.70 Million Its Holding; Navellier & Associates Holding in Boeing Co. (BA) Lifted as Valuation Declined

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 264,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 571,515 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.75 million, down from 835,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 2,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,502 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, up from 18,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Was Previously Listed as Unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries Website; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,634 shares to 126,990 shares, valued at $149.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 229,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 21.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Shares for $2.66M were sold by THULIN INGE G. 9,410 shares were sold by Keel Paul A, worth $1.87 million. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. 8,906 shares valued at $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million worth of stock or 8,153 shares. Another trade for 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 was made by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pgt Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 59,552 shares to 30,040 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) by 32,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,592 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares.