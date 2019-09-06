As 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Eastern Bank Has Decreased Its Holding by $745,407; Burt Wealth Advisors Lowered Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $519,760

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1834.54. About 1.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Seattle Expansion as City Debates New Taxes; 10/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Exclusive from @levynews: GOP Senator is moving to close the cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 29.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,415 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 12,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $163.58. About 1.15 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares by 77,552 shares to 815,507 shares, valued at $16.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 47,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Cap holds 0.28% or 1,752 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 12,626 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id reported 0.18% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 408 shares. First State Bank stated it has 11,157 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 3,210 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 10,428 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc, California-based fund reported 970 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt invested in 1.64% or 16,142 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 6,318 shares. Mad River Invsts owns 1,894 shares. Thompson Invest Management holds 0.09% or 2,375 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 64,197 shares.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,713 shares to 13,012 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 19,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

