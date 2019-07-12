As 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined, Holder Martin Currie LTD Has Cut by $752,031 Its Holding; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Increased Its Holding in Transocean LTD (RIG) by $3.10 Million as Stock Declined

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 3,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,866 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, down from 60,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $172.13. About 1.84 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39 million, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 6.22M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3.10 million shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $269.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU) by 832,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Com reported 61,377 shares stake. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1,215 shares. Third Avenue Ltd reported 1.52M shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Management Lc owns 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 5.27 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 180,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 61,155 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Linscomb And Williams Inc has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 14,027 shares. Sheffield Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2.55% or 128,100 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 1.92 million were accumulated by Aqr Management Ltd Liability Co. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ipswich Incorporated holds 0.12% or 40,400 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.09 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Shares for $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L. $942,450 worth of stock was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. $176,260 worth of stock was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, February 11. $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Lindekugel Jon T. Vrohidis Ippocratis had sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 10,821 shares to 130,821 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Company stated it has 442,272 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 3,304 shares. The Massachusetts-based Zevin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Interocean Capital Lc owns 2.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 109,894 shares. Nuance Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Miracle Mile Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ftb Incorporated owns 14,447 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Decatur Cap holds 1.68% or 41,781 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Grp Invest Advisors Lc accumulated 2,233 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 3,406 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com. Hemenway owns 89,708 shares. The Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 456,708 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.09% or 66,117 shares in its portfolio.