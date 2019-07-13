As 3M Co. (MMM) Share Price Declined, Holder Highstreet Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; Holder Burt Wealth Advisors Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 35.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 54,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,680 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.50 million, down from 153,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Vale Michael G. also sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Another trade for 9,410 shares valued at $1.87 million was made by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. On Thursday, February 7 Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,220 shares. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. Shares for $1.19M were sold by Lindekugel Jon T. $942,450 worth of stock was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis reported 2.58% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Roffman Miller Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 119,307 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.3% or 19,274 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 1.21% or 163,815 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Fincl holds 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,231 shares. 83,453 were reported by Tower Bridge. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 23,923 shares. Old Bancorp In owns 20,032 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Pioneer Retail Bank N A Or invested 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,469 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 1,430 shares. 3,210 were reported by Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Management. Agf Invs stated it has 361,590 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 6,966 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. West Coast Fin Limited has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 21.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M: Selling Cheap To Buy Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Corporate America Loves Renewable Energy – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Manufacturer 3M Joins Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s CE100 Circular Economy Network – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick And Co. Inc. (NYSE:MKC) by 63,421 shares to 67,703 shares, valued at $10.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 36,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Microsoft is Earning its $1 Trillion Valuation – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: TGT, PKI, NFG, BEN, MSFT – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How Microsoft Plans to Innovate the Hospital of the Future – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Libra Opens New Purpose and Risks to Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS) by 9,169 shares to 8,725 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 30,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,164 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV).