As 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined, Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Raised Its Holding; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Rgm Capital Trimmed Stake

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc analyzed 231,217 shares as the company's stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 724,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.23M, down from 955,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $125.87. About 478,255 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 2,103 shares as the company's stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 44,501 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, up from 42,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $163.24. About 1.47M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.91 million activity. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million was made by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of stock. The insider Bushman Julie L sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of stock. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Limited Company reported 12,183 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 89,334 were accumulated by Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks. Old Commercial Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 20,032 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest holds 50,014 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Davidson Advsrs has invested 0.79% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc invested in 218,749 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 76,547 shares. Headinvest Limited has 41,224 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 11,424 shares. 196,826 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Corp. Wheatland holds 2.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 15,165 shares. Moreover, Diker Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.5% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amp Cap Investors Limited has 0.35% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 293,816 shares. Hartline Investment Corp reported 0.56% stake. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 5,383 shares.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 7,171 shares to 362,915 shares, valued at $54.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 74,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,164 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 16,445 shares to 487,541 shares, valued at $59.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 14,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 125.87 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.