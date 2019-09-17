As 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined, Hikari Tsushin Has Lifted Holding; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Campbell Newman Asset Management Lowered Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 32,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 241,140 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30 million, down from 273,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $136.94. About 7.32 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 27.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 17,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 79,110 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.71 million, up from 62,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.8. About 971,356 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markel Corp reported 0.55% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 51,707 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Walleye Trading Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.95% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 12,823 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 68,965 shares. Davis reported 1,300 shares stake. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,668 shares. Cooke And Bieler LP holds 1.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 385,399 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,064 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,300 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oakworth Cap invested in 0.3% or 9,097 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 40,642 shares stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $684.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 38,871 shares to 148,958 shares, valued at $20.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 3,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc. Class A.