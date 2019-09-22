As 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined, Delta Asset Management Has Lifted by $920,706 Its Position; As Antares Pharma (ATRS) Stock Rose, Fosun International LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $653,010

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 5,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 153,449 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, up from 148,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71M shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 217,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 809,378 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 591,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $578.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 1.37 million shares traded or 14.80% up from the average. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 08/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 16/04/2018 – Antares Capital Appoints New Heads of Sponsor Coverage and Asset Management, Funding; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Antares CLO 2018-1, Ltd.; Publishes New Issue Report; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 13/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Update Regarding the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference; 13/03/2018 Antares Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ATRS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 58.77 million shares or 8.58% less from 64.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Gp holds 851 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Monarch Prns Asset Limited Com reported 111,050 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Com holds 0% or 78,595 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 50,084 shares. Broadfin Cap Ltd Liability invested in 1.74M shares or 1.25% of the stock. Northern Tru owns 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 1.80M shares. Voya Investment Ltd Llc holds 63,688 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 41,416 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 14,250 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De has 120,944 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Jw Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.67% or 380,524 shares in its portfolio.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 268,001 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 1.93M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.