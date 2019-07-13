As 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined, Swedbank Has Boosted by $623,277 Its Position; Ecofin LTD Has Trimmed Its Waste Management (WM) Position as Stock Rose

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,415 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 39,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 1.28 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 669,584 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Liability Com Delaware stated it has 13,537 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Opus Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 48,400 shares. Court Place Advsr Llc has invested 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 0.83% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 374,715 shares. Two Sigma Lc invested in 0% or 2,199 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp stated it has 0.99% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 135,275 were reported by Oppenheimer And Com. Natixis holds 173,427 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp owns 2.36 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 601,337 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 463 shares. Toth Financial Advisory holds 60 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $97,118 activity. CLARK FRANK M sold $31,463 worth of stock or 338 shares. GROSS PATRICK W sold $33,957 worth of stock.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 27.29 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 5,940 shares valued at $1.19 million was sold by Lindekugel Jon T. Bushman Julie L had sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295. 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70M worth of stock. Shares for $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G.. 16,065 shares were sold by Bauman James L, worth $3.22M on Monday, February 11.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vantiv by 448,108 shares to 888,223 shares, valued at $100.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 230,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).