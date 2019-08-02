As 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding by $2.89 Million; Lapides Asset Management Boosted Its Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Position by $404,700

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $173.36. About 2.32M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey)

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 21,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 106,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 718,693 shares traded or 68.47% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 16.73 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 was sold by Bushman Julie L. 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. $2.70 million worth of stock was sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 5,940 shares valued at $1.19M was made by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 6,080 shares to 29,351 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Etfis Ser Tr I Virtus Newfleet.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore reported 8,654 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 9,134 are held by Boston Limited Liability. Kanawha Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.8% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Burney Comm holds 1.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 86,759 shares. Camarda Advsrs reported 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 3,579 were accumulated by Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Com. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 2,473 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 4,533 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arrow accumulated 7,668 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cape Ann National Bank has 7,535 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 1,218 shares. 651,988 were reported by Harding Loevner Limited Partnership. Spinnaker holds 12.28% or 587,837 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd has 17,248 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 35,175 shares. Rgm Capital Limited Liability Co reported 3.54M shares. Millrace Asset Grp Incorporated accumulated 116,948 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Co reported 0.02% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Art Advsrs Lc has 0.03% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 27,156 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al accumulated 26,828 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability has 399,144 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 1,166 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 1,275 shares. Pnc Fin Ser has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 10,903 shares.