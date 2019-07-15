As 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined, Spf Beheer Bv Increased Its Position; Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Flippin Bruce & Porter Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 10,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 93,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.57. About 1.61 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IN FY 2020, ANTICIPATE SHR HEADWIND IN TOTAL OF AROUND $0.60/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Walmex expected to see 1st-qtr profit rise 11.5 pct; 29/03/2018 – Walmart: Company Unveils Sustainability Roadmap to Engage Its Chinese Suppliers; 07/05/2018 – Walmart said on it would restrict initial acute opioid prescriptions to no more than a seven-day supply; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 14/03/2018 – Walmart Plans to Expand Grocery Delivery Service (Video); 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 09/05/2018 – Walmart renews India bet with Flipkart deal

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 24,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 372,651 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.43M, up from 348,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.06 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 111,923 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $76.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 351,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904,379 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 1.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, S&T Natl Bank Pa has 0.79% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora accumulated 1,727 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Wheatland has 2.4% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Agf accumulated 361,590 shares. Exchange Mngmt Inc reported 8,356 shares stake. Rodgers Brothers reported 15,753 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested in 198,689 shares. The Minnesota-based Accredited Invsts has invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corp reported 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,422 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability reported 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Covington Advisors Inc accumulated 11,131 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Zevin Asset Lc invested in 0.23% or 3,434 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of stock or 5,940 shares. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock or 4,681 shares. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Bushman Julie L sold $624,295. 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. $1.63 million worth of stock was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,322 are owned by Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc. 31,148 are owned by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 41,302 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Manchester Mngmt Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 25,074 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.19% or 47,431 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 55,265 shares. 3,270 are held by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc. Osborne Prtn Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,976 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ally Fincl holds 25,000 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp has 159,126 shares. Advisors Ok reported 4,775 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Woodstock has 0.63% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 36,261 shares.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $558.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,176 shares to 117,577 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 6,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.67 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.