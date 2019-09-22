As 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined, Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Lyons Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Netapp (NTAP) Position by $1.77 Million; Share Value Declined

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 28,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 20,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 49,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 2.32M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 84.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,105 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 2.82 million shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Lmr Prtn Llp has invested 0.04% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 37,149 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 0.09% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 0.03% or 73,022 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 5,409 shares. Boston Prns, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.73M shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co holds 0.36% or 6.69M shares in its portfolio. 14,441 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Fincl Architects Incorporated stated it has 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 11,132 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company reported 5,036 shares stake. Allstate has 0.03% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 25,991 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $185.57 million for 17.34 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bragg Finance Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.36% or 16,632 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alethea Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.43% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,850 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.06% or 2,728 shares in its portfolio. 1,600 are held by Fishman Jay A Mi. Arvest Bancshares Tru Division owns 1,235 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cv Starr And Incorporated Trust has 4.61% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Financial Advisory Grp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,146 shares. Baltimore reported 1.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Livingston Group Inc Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.83% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arbor Inv holds 0.17% or 3,199 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.33% or 846,456 shares. Rampart Invest Com Limited Co holds 0.16% or 7,612 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 2,927 shares.

