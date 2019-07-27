As 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined, Greenhaven Associates Cut by $5.18 Million Its Stake; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Holder Kidder Stephen W Has Lowered Its Stake

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 7,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,408 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 29,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Shares for $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Shares for $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. THULIN INGE G had sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70M on Wednesday, January 30. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63 million was made by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Ca reported 3.52 million shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.35% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Adirondack Tru Com holds 2,919 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Management owns 27,727 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 1.83M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 18,215 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 94,898 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 3,284 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,868 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Co has 10,567 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Caprock Gp Inc owns 9,003 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 2,044 shares stake. Barr E S reported 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 25,924 are owned by Aull & Monroe. Moreover, Victory has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 133,917 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Amer Fincl Bank has invested 0.54% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bahl Gaynor owns 1.04M shares. Everence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.51% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd reported 107,736 shares. Congress Asset Co Ma accumulated 140,310 shares. Macroview Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 334 shares in its portfolio. Ally Financial reported 15,000 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Invest Counselors has invested 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 2,500 are held by Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Department Mb Finance Fincl Bank N A has 13,466 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

