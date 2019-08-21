As 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined, Chilton Investment Co Lowered by $346,725 Its Stake; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH) Has Lowered by $3.09 Million

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 64.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 64,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 35,227 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 99,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 1.14 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 1,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 38,741 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, down from 40,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $161.83. About 873,424 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey)

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,484 shares to 437,736 shares, valued at $105.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 30,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1,860 shares. Keystone Financial Planning Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.78% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Budros Ruhlin And Roe invested in 4,114 shares. Mathes reported 1.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department reported 8,418 shares stake. Kistler holds 0.29% or 3,421 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 8,960 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Serv Ma owns 10.50 million shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bragg Financial Advisors Inc has invested 0.45% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Harbour Investment Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.03% or 13,231 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mgmt invested in 73,288 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 6,966 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Allstate Corp stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.62 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

