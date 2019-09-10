As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Wade G W & Has Increased Holding by $358,938; Slm (SLM) Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 1,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 68,083 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 66,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $169.09. About 2.40M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Slm Corporation (SLM) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 190,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 151,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Slm Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 2.32 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 07/05/2018 – SLM CORP HOLDER VALUEACT PARTNERS REPORTS STAKE BOOST TO 6.9%; 29/03/2018 – Sallie Mae’s Jerry Archer Recognized as a Cybersecurity Trailblazer; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2013-6 and 2014-2; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Various SLM Student Loan Trusts; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR DILUTED CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99 – $1.01; 30/03/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES SLM TO ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – DISCUSSIONS WITH OFFICERS & DIRECTORS OF SLM CORP IN RELATION WITH ITS INVESTMENT IN SLM CORP; 13/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Sallie Mae Bank $670m No-Grow Student Loan ABS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Sensitivity, Stability of Deposit Base to Rising Interest Rates; 14/05/2018 – SLM at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,321 shares to 13,256 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 36,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,798 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drexel Morgan has 9,585 shares. New York-based Meyer Handelman Co has invested 2.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). St Johns Inv Co Ltd Liability holds 1.06% or 6,617 shares. Truepoint reported 1,507 shares. Triangle Wealth Management holds 5,516 shares. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 1.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fmr stated it has 2.21 million shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) LP reported 20,000 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri stated it has 356,778 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation holds 0.75% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 15,197 shares. Haverford Com holds 0.16% or 41,505 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The reported 300,199 shares. City Holdings Com has invested 1.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Pinnacle Holdings Limited has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 19,084 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability invested in 698,975 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 12,212 shares. 21 are owned by Fil. Hahn Management Ltd Com holds 1.47 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Mgmt LP reported 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 0.02% or 24,538 shares. Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 44,191 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Inc holds 0% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Lc owns 5.18 million shares. Dupont Capital Corporation invested in 0.01% or 36,035 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 2.04 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 787,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) or 442,747 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co holds 620,182 shares. Aperio Gp Lc has invested 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Holdings (RHHBY) by 30,470 shares to 143,390 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,364 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

