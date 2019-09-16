As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Wade G W & Has Lowered Its Holding; Palisade Capital Management Stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Cut by $327,548 as Valuation Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 25,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 142,712 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, down from 167,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. It is down 8.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 81.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 55,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 12,330 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 68,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $168.22. About 481,900 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 10,829 shares to 263,333 shares, valued at $26.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.43 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.61 million for 11.06 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 13,725 shares to 276,519 shares, valued at $14.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 16,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.