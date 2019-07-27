As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Lowered Stake by $963,585; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Position in Adobe (ADBE) as Share Price Rose

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 33,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 285,664 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13 million, down from 319,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 4,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 95,080 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.76 million, down from 99,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.57 million activity. The insider Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00 million was made by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.92 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 2,506 were accumulated by Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated. Fin Pro Inc holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited accumulated 7,977 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability stated it has 253,260 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Brandywine Managers Lc owns 5,065 shares. Crestwood Capital Management LP has 51,000 shares. Btc Mgmt Inc has invested 0.74% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Asset One holds 252,036 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 215 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 219,462 shares stake. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 173,830 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Natl Pension has invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Clough Limited Partnership owns 43,475 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,038 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Bushman Julie L had sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392. THULIN INGE G sold $2.66M worth of stock. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. The insider Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 0.93% or 4,114 shares. Madison Investment has 75,620 shares. 713,487 are held by Td Asset Mngmt Inc. Keybank National Association Oh has 1.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Com invested 2.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 377,414 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,065 shares. Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 550 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,320 shares. Pioneer Trust Financial Bank N A Or holds 0.27% or 3,058 shares in its portfolio. Cape Ann Bank & Trust has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Diligent Invsts Ltd Llc holds 3,101 shares. Seizert Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,010 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 2.48 million shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Rothschild Invest Corp Il owns 12,485 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 72,940 shares to 371,815 shares, valued at $32.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 36,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).