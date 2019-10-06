As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Has Decreased by $4.85 Million Its Holding; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Hendershot Investments Has Upped Holding

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 7,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 66,483 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66 million, up from 58,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 28 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,075 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40B, down from 8,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) invested 1.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Citadel Limited reported 5.25M shares. Stonebridge Capital Management, California-based fund reported 3,423 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp accumulated 15,555 shares. Raymond James Ser stated it has 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 143,236 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers accumulated 1,480 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.03 million shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Bancshares holds 0.75% or 118,310 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 580,736 shares stake. Papp L Roy And Assoc reported 0.69% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Deprince Race Zollo has 0.57% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 157,363 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 24,418 shares. Fin Consulate Incorporated owns 2,521 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.5% or 1.27 million shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $285.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,075 shares to 20,027 shares, valued at $2.68B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).