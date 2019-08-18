As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bahl & Gaynor Lifted Stake; Eii Capital Management Decreased Holding in Equity Residential Sh Ben In (EQR) as Market Valuation Rose

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential Sh Ben In (EQR) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 74,859 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, down from 79,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential Sh Ben In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.64. About 1.02 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 18,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 974,915 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.57M, up from 956,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.48 million shares traded or 14.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Utah Retirement System has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cadence Ltd Liability owns 7,907 shares. 144,992 were reported by Grp. 1832 Asset Lp stated it has 0.18% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Stanley invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 214,596 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 36,007 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us Inc invested in 14.62 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 22,162 shares. Long Pond Capital Ltd Partnership owns 97,395 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. 100,675 are held by Envestnet Asset Management. Citigroup Inc stated it has 608,888 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Nottingham Advsr has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,027 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 47,192 shares. Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 2.21% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 23,315 shares. 1,883 are owned by Ashford Cap Management. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability has 2.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 201,623 shares. Guggenheim Capital holds 219,511 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Advisors Ltd holds 0.49% or 23,253 shares. Tradition Limited Liability Company has 1.65% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation owns 493 shares. Moreover, Accredited Invsts has 0.35% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Addison Co has invested 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Davenport Limited Liability Co has 0.54% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Smithfield Trust accumulated 18,035 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Cooke & Bieler Lp invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares.