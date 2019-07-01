As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Northeast Investment Management Trimmed Position; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Nadler Financial Group Has Cut Its Stake by $423,549

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,093 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.41 million, down from 131,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $174.54. About 907,466 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.55. About 15.75 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 12/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple HomePod a Dud, Nice PC Numbers, Zuck’s Mixed Reviews — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 as Apple drags tech lower; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 2,133 shares to 41,079 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 8,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,607 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.39 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why 3M Fell 15.7% in May – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – Investorplace.com” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Global Manufacturer 3M Joins Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s CE100 Circular Economy Network – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “3M Co. (MMM) and LG-Innotek Complete Patent License Agreement for 3M’s Metal Mesh Technology – StreetInsider.com” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M: Selling Cheap To Buy Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. The insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million. Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8. 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77M. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora owns 1,727 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 8,388 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Cibc Savings Bank Usa reported 5,955 shares stake. Joel Isaacson Co Limited accumulated 12,923 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has 35,054 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd invested in 0.45% or 4,000 shares. Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 1,218 shares stake. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.93% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Papp L Roy Assocs owns 101,230 shares. Moreover, Accredited has 0.35% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,421 shares. First Heartland Consultants owns 2,117 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co has invested 0.71% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dumont & Blake Advisors Ltd reported 7,785 shares. Victory Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 31,785 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.77 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Prns Inc owns 27,204 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Llc holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.44 million shares. Rbo Co Ltd reported 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc owns 163,756 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Eos LP holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,385 shares. Hudock Cap Limited reported 9,876 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Co accumulated 2.13% or 67,905 shares. Sky Invest Ltd accumulated 4,206 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Mgmt Rech Inc has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,400 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability holds 1.01% or 57,353 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Com holds 4.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 124,689 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 5,382 shares. Salzhauer Michael invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 37,224 shares.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77 million shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DIA, GS, AAPL, MMM: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Interest builds for 5G iPhone – Piper – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWF, AAPL, UNH, BA – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple playing ‘poker’ with China move – Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Likely to Launch 5G-Supported iPhones in 2020 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.