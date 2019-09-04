As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Korea Investment Boosted Stake; Main Street Research Lowered Position in Facebook (FB) by $894,740

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $186.83. About 5.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – FB CITES PAGES CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY; 03/04/2018 – MGH Survey Finds More than Two in Three Facebook Users Trust Facebook Less Than They Did Before Learning of Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Scalise: Scalise Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Bias; 24/04/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: Facebook Replaces Head of U.S. Policy Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT PARIS TECH CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Germany tells Facebook: time to take responsibility – newspaper; 28/03/2018 – Wiretap Partnership Offers Workplace by Facebook Customers Unprecedented Awareness, Insight Into Organizational Behavior; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS RIGHT THAT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, PARENT COMPANY SHOULD BE PROPERLY INVESTIGATED

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 37,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 334,381 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.48 million, up from 296,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $159.48. About 462,224 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southpoint Capital Advsr LP owns 3.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 500,000 shares. 8,958 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Liability. Qci Asset Management Inc Ny owns 99,491 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc invested in 0.19% or 2.13M shares. Andra Ap holds 0.05% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. 5,141 are owned by Chesapeake Asset Limited Liability. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.09% or 318,221 shares. Fin Architects Inc has 1.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rmb Mgmt Lc reported 12,178 shares stake. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Lc reported 5.61% stake. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 202,602 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Company has 0.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 204,929 shares. Proshare Advisors has invested 1.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 11,077 shares. American Research And Mgmt owns 2,695 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 24.08 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 33,474 shares. Jensen Investment invested 4.91% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company has 53,682 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin holds 599,881 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Lc reported 4,212 shares stake. Perkins Cap Mngmt Inc reported 3,611 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp holds 1,290 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 28,947 are held by Cubic Asset Limited Liability Corporation. White Pine Capital Lc owns 160,083 shares. Ipswich Investment Management has invested 1.58% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Timber Creek Capital Mgmt stated it has 2.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cornerstone Advsr owns 3,684 shares. Arrowstreet Lp reported 10,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 10,353 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Kistler accumulated 3,421 shares.

