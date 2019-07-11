As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Lowered Its Stake by $5.18 Million; Westwood Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $3.22 Million as Stock Value Rose

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.25B market cap company. It closed at $165.7 lastly. It is down 15.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 13,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,028 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.82 million, down from 352,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $275.38. About 1.85M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T. 3,123 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $624,295 on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 13,499 shares valued at $2.70 million was made by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 20.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elm Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,600 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd has 8,050 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hightower Tru Serv Lta holds 1.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 47,662 shares. Old Republic Interest holds 148,500 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 745,211 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bragg Advsr invested in 0.45% or 16,746 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Il has 1.47% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kanawha Cap Management Limited Liability holds 1.8% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 61,876 shares. Oarsman stated it has 1,936 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And Com holds 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,080 shares. 4,246 are owned by Financial Advisory Grp Inc. 68,765 are owned by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,721 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 17,142 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil Com stated it has 1.51% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability reported 48,967 shares. First Trust reported 0.14% stake. Parnassus Invs Ca reported 2.96% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada invested in 3,667 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs invested in 104,685 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Fairfield Bush And Co has 0.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nottingham Advsrs holds 28,125 shares. Amica Retiree Tru invested in 3,619 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 49,058 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.66% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lau Associates Ltd Liability Co holds 2,200 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bragg Fin Advisors has 18,176 shares. Edgewood Management Lc invested in 867 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.85 billion for 37.83 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 5,200 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).