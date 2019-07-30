As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Increased Its Holding; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Cut by $329,264 Its Stake

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 313,523 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.14M, up from 309,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $177.28. About 1.37 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,731 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 15.20 million shares traded or 120.36% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 6,572 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 8,015 shares. National Bank Of Stockton has 4,087 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 192,893 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,182 shares. The California-based Hutchinson Management Ca has invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Inv Mngmt invested 2.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Opus Capital Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 122,002 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 7.51M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Group, a New York-based fund reported 5.32 million shares. Triangle Securities Wealth holds 29,592 shares. Martin Investment reported 3.17% stake. Fiduciary Trust reported 1.24% stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc holds 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 23,230 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $256.06 million activity. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. On Friday, February 1 Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 29,621 shares. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of stock. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 35,507 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $42.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 50,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 115,658 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $418.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 9,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,917 shares, and cut its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 12,183 shares. Sit Inv Assocs has 58,465 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 123,952 shares. Markel has 204,000 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. 708 were reported by Hanson And Doremus Invest. Moreover, Jacobs And Ca has 1.42% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 40,099 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc holds 18,292 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated reported 3,093 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 82,520 shares. Amer & stated it has 1,735 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt owns 13,128 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Captrust Advsrs has 23,315 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Company owns 5,063 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Tiemann Llc reported 4,067 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings.

