As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Edgewood Management Trimmed Its Stake; Legacy Capital Partners Increases Stake in Microsoft Com (MSFT)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $133.7. About 5.97M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 325,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 343,347 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.34 million, down from 668,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $158.01. About 457,358 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,986 shares to 676,072 shares, valued at $1.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 29,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 219,460 shares. Monetary Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0.09% or 1,050 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 654,267 shares. Moreover, Blue Chip Prns has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,612 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc holds 0.12% or 16,276 shares. 58,200 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Lc. Bowen Hanes & Inc holds 2.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 232,782 shares. Madison Hldg has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arvest Financial Bank Trust Division has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,421 shares. Condor Capital Management holds 1.14% or 33,736 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Communication invested in 0.83% or 6,668 shares. 33,474 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Charles Schwab Advisory Incorporated owns 1.16 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Argyle Cap Mngmt holds 1.6% or 20,003 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.93% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.25 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

