As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Edgewood Management Trimmed Holding; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Holds Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 325,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 343,347 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.34M, down from 668,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $176.76. About 2.53M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 17,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,492 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, up from 152,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 6.09M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability has 7,427 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 14,612 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 80,769 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Graybill Bartz Associate owns 51,413 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Optimum invested in 6,181 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1,904 shares. 244,099 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Llc. Conning has 132,741 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 5.29M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assoc holds 4.19M shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 22,047 shares. Hbk Investments Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Levin Capital Strategies Lp stated it has 10,184 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “3M SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Parnassus Fund Comments on 3M – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12,477 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $1.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.51B for 17.06 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.