As 3M Co Com (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Increased Its Holding by $1.15 Million; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $781,680

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 62.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 78,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 47,375 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $497,000, down from 125,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 19.45 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/03/2018 – GE Selects UnitedLex to Optimize the Delivery of Global Legal Services; 07/05/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING – CO, GE SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SOFTWARE AGREEMENT MAKING CO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR GE’S FLOW SIMULATOR SOFTWARE; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS; 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 72.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,747 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.4. About 1.60M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14B for 18.19 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,919 shares to 9,662 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 5,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares. The insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. 34,836 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $562.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 6,524 shares to 101,174 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 21,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,429 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.