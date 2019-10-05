As 3M Co Com (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Lifted by $1.15 Million Its Holding; General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose While World Asset Management Has Lifted by $355,490 Its Stake

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 35,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 823,111 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64M, up from 787,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – Morningstar: GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Rev $28.66B; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION SAYS RUNNING ABOUT 6 WKS LATE ON LEAP DELIVERIES; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.I.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 04/04/2018 – GE POWER CHOSEN TO LEAD EPC PACT FOR OSTROLEKA C POWER PLANT; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows Negative $1.68B; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 20/04/2018 – GE DISTRIBUTED POWER INCL JENBACHER, WAUKESHA GAS-ENGINE OPS; 07/03/2018 – GE REPORTS INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED RESERVOIR

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 72.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,747 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Philadelphia Trust has 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 93,674 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16.12M shares. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Howe & Rusling holds 83,366 shares. Natl Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 8.89M shares. Argi Investment Services Lc invested 0.3% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 36,648 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W Ca. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 47,375 shares. Hills Fincl Bank Com has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Clark Gru holds 87,480 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kiltearn Limited Liability Partnership reported 10.10 million shares stake. Stonehearth Capital Ltd Company accumulated 66,635 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Welch & Forbes Ltd Com stated it has 645,949 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Westchester stated it has 218,648 shares.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,472 shares to 121,583 shares, valued at $25.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 2,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,629 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Thursday, August 15 the insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M on Monday, August 12. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock or 105,600 shares. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $562.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX) by 16,075 shares to 54,395 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc Com by 1,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,992 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI).