As 3M Co Com (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Boosted Holding; Andra Ap-Fonden Has Lowered Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $479,400 as Stock Value Rose

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 34,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62 million, down from 35,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05M shares traded or 39.79% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 72.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,747 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47 million shares traded or 24.10% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.13 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 14,300 shares to 138,600 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

