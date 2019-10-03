As 3M Co Com (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Fdx Advisors Trimmed Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined While Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Upped Holding by $581,932

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 30.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 5,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 11,940 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, down from 17,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $154.54. About 1.62M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 7,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 157,958 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10 million, up from 150,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $67.6. About 5.63M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.09 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 3,153 shares to 84,692 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Com (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 10 Yr (IEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors reported 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cutler Invest Counsel Llc owns 1,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Northrock Ptnrs Limited Co accumulated 5,648 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Co has 0.48% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 23,298 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa has 14,387 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors, Maryland-based fund reported 3,304 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited accumulated 3,132 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Spirit Of America Mgmt New York has 0.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) accumulated 3,132 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson holds 4,058 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Exchange Capital Mngmt reported 10,958 shares. Mackay Shields Limited accumulated 130,600 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Mngmt stated it has 0.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Us National Bank De has 5.80M shares. 3,618 were accumulated by Vista Ptnrs. Matrix Asset Inc New York invested in 76,054 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Whittier stated it has 205,351 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv has 1.25% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 26.76 million shares. Old Republic Intll Corporation accumulated 1.24 million shares or 2.47% of the stock. 13,064 were reported by Somerset Group Lc. Finemark Comml Bank & holds 205,119 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has 73 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability owns 332,967 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.74 million shares. Northeast Finance Consultants reported 41,375 shares stake. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corporation, a Nebraska-based fund reported 11,342 shares. Kanawha Management Limited Liability has invested 1.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

