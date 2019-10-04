As 3M Co Com (MMM) Stock Declined, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Upped Its Stake; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Value Rose, Cantillon Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 194,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $312.10 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $252.04. About 150,385 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 72.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,747 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 643,837 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $562.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc Com by 1,384 shares to 6,992 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,345 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.