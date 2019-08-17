As 3M Co Com (MMM) Share Price Declined, Barrett Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Old Republic International Decreased Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Market Valuation Declined

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 3,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 155,505 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.31 million, down from 158,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.48M shares traded or 13.66% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Ahead of Next Weekâ€™s Earnings, Should Investors Buy 3M Stock Into Weakness? – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, PYX, EROS and BUD – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 141,257 are held by Mufg Americas Holdings. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 2,125 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt holds 0.69% or 3,127 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,875 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Welch Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 2.86% or 125,037 shares. Cambridge Inc invested in 0.17% or 2,432 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 73,190 shares. The Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Garrison Bradford And holds 0.7% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,000 shares. M&R Capital reported 0.17% stake. Strategic Advisors Lc reported 0.82% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Keystone Financial Planning has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 23,253 were accumulated by Sand Hill Glob Limited Liability Company. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 43,347 were reported by Wilkins Invest Counsel.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,418 shares to 7,277 shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Week’s Best Big Cap Earnings Charts – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursday’s Vital Data: Macy’s, Cisco and Bank of America – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Ciscoâ€™s stock had its worst single-day drop in almost six years – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 45,000 shares to 613,700 shares, valued at $76.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 117,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of stated it has 456,726 shares. Martin And Tn holds 0.78% or 47,700 shares. Moreover, Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,811 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Inc has invested 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 5.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ameriprise Fincl has 52.69M shares. 236,771 were accumulated by Carret Asset Ltd Liability Company. M&T National Bank Corporation owns 3.63M shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Personal Capital holds 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 50,865 shares. M invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Provise Management Group invested in 0.22% or 29,619 shares. Wellcome Trust Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust reported 6.50 million shares or 5.68% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 95,927 shares or 2.3% of the stock. Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 74,150 shares.