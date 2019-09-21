As 3M Co Com (MMM) Market Value Declined, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Lifted by $1.15 Million Its Holding; General Motors Company (GM) Stake Raised by Foster & Motley Inc

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 96.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 16,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 34,557 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 17,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 16.13 million shares traded or 109.69% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS IT WILL ALSO INVEST $1.1 BLN IN GM CRUISE UPON SOFTBANK DEAL CLOSE; 19/03/2018 – GM’s March 2022 Floating Rate Note Expected With EUR500M Deal Size; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO PRODUCTION POSTS -2.1 PCT GROWTH IN FEBRUARY FROM JANUARY – ANFAVEA AUTOMAKERS ASSOCIATION; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: GM, S.Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 bln; 26/04/2018 – KDB SAYS GM AGREES TO SWAP ALL OF DEBTS OWED BY ITS S.KOREAN UNIT INTO EQUITY; 25/04/2018 – “Small-town kids” shape future of China’s consumption; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL REPORTS MARCH QTR RETAIL LOAN, LEASE ORIGS $10.8B; 31/05/2018 – GM CRUISE NOW FUNDED `WELL INTO COMMERCIALIZATION,’ AMMANN SAYS

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 72.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,747 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47M shares traded or 24.10% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey)

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $713.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity Etf (SCHD) by 11,459 shares to 5,532 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 29,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,183 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Research Glob Investors has invested 0.29% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Sigma Planning stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Northern Trust has 0.13% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 14.41M shares. Moreover, Eos Management Limited Partnership has 0.2% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 15,750 shares. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Estabrook Capital Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,585 shares. 46,984 are owned by Heritage Management. Us Bank De owns 143,776 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & holds 1.05M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Co has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 2 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 0.04% or 22,748 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 212,996 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Fjarde Ap reported 369,986 shares. 28,669 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $562.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 11,794 shares to 80 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 6,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,097 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc Com.