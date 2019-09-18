As 3M Co Com (MMM) Market Value Declined, Holder Boston Common Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.38 Million; Tudor Investment Et Al Has Lowered Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) as Market Valuation Declined

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 32.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 13,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 28,147 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, down from 41,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $166.94. About 732,371 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 54.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 72,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 60,944 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, down from 133,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 4.26 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,603 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Raymond James Financial Advisors invested in 211,404 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moors And Cabot holds 0.41% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,864 shares. Moreover, Old Natl Commercial Bank In has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Illinois-based Zacks Inv Management has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,931 are held by Freestone Capital Ltd Liability. Legacy Private Tru Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cardinal Management invested 1.67% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 440,000 shares. Burgundy Asset Management holds 0.01% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Lederer Associate Counsel Ca stated it has 0.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 5,488 were reported by Fort Point Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 89,185 shares. Martin Tn owns 0.29% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,617 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank owns 7,090 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.30 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $802.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 10,093 shares to 46,710 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 15.94 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. On Monday, August 5 Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million was made by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 83,890 shares to 108,685 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 40,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR).