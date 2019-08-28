As 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) Stock Value Declined, Investment Management Of Virginia Lifted Holding by $20.73 Million; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lifted Stake by $748,728

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 10,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 385,967 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.82 million, up from 375,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 1.24 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) by 6908.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 2.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.15% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.62M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in 3D Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 888,348 shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington lngalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuilding; 06/03/2018 Onkos Surgical® and 3D Systems Team to Advance Personalized Surgical Oncology Solutions; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 24/04/2018 – 3D Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q REV. $177.3M, PRELIM. $176M-$178M; 21/05/2018 – 3D Systems’ NextDent™ 5100 Named 2018 Healthcare Application of the Year by Additive Manufacturing Publication ‘3D Printing Industry’; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 13/04/2018 – 3D Systems Prevails in Accounting Trial for Former Employee’s Violation of Non-Competition Covenant; Court Orders Disgorgement

More notable recent 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is 3D Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:DDD) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3D Systems Corporation (DDD) CEO Vyomesh Joshi on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3D Systems Is Getting a New CFO… Again – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why 3D Systems Stock Just Dropped 12.5% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “3D Systems Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 3,742 shares to 40,380 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,343 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Ut Ser 1 (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DDD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 80.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 79.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,097 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. State Street holds 0% or 3.08M shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp stated it has 11.54 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assoc has 0% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 221,029 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 10,253 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 154,740 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Northern Tru Corporation reported 1.38M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 0% stake. 16.33M were reported by Blackrock Incorporated. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 4,856 shares. Dubuque Bank And holds 0% or 165 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 0.05% stake. Alps Advisors has invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc owns 143,298 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 3,101 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 23,424 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets, New York-based fund reported 79,106 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 0% stake. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Inc Ltd reported 1.74% stake. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research accumulated 498,015 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 29,822 are owned by Scott Selber Inc. Paloma Prns Communications accumulated 27,520 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 966,445 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.35M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Gulf Interest Savings Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.17% or 135,378 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.49% or 1.21 million shares.