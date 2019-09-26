As 3 (DDD) Share Value Declined, Villere St Denis J & Co Has Cut Stake; Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Commerce Bank Decreased Stake as Market Value Rose

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in 3 (DDD) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 69,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.15% . The institutional investor held 4.29M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.00 million, down from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in 3 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 478,872 shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 18/04/2018 – Artec 3D Announces Integration of Handheld Scanners with 3D Systems’ Geomagic Freeform; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 21/05/2018 – 3D Systems’ NextDent™ 5100 Named 2018 Healthcare Application of the Year by Additive Manufacturing Publication ‘3D Printing Industry’; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 02/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $165.9M, EST. $159.7M; 02/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. EPS 1C; 06/03/2018 – ONKOS SURGICAL – THE COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE ON NEXT-GENERATION 510(K) CLEARANCES FOR 3D PRINTED IMPLANTS AND INSTRUMENTS FOR TUMOR RECONSTRUCTION; 23/04/2018 – 3D Systems Moves Manufacturers from Prototyping to Production – Showcasing New Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2018, Including Figure 4 with World’s Fastest Time-to-Part

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 57,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 235,187 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.89M, down from 292,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 1.20M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable

Analysts await 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by 3D Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

