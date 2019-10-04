As 2U (TWOU) Valuation Declined, Villere St Denis J & Co Has Upped Its Position by $29.14 Million; As Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Arlington Value Capital Has Lowered Its Stake

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 104.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 787,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.96 million, up from 752,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 1.02M shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.42 – $0.41; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN- $410.6 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 03/05/2018 – 2U SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 REVENUE $95.1 MLN – $96.1 MLN; 24/05/2018 – The University of Dayton School of Law and 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer An Innovative New Hybrid J.D. Program; 22/05/2018 – 2U, OFFERING PRICES AT $90.00/SHR; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 15,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.01M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.53. About 229,084 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MNRO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 35.58 million shares or 1.29% less from 36.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.03% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 14,641 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 117,753 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Next Fincl Gru stated it has 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 3.40 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 54,843 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 100 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 390,149 shares. D E Shaw And Communications stated it has 48,089 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Lord Abbett Com Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 34,592 shares. Quantbot Lp stated it has 1,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 50,272 shares.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $23.92M for 26.57 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,304 shares to 503,398 shares, valued at $87.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,480 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).