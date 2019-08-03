As 2U (TWOU) Stock Price Declined, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Decreased Stake; As Suncor Energy (SU) Market Valuation Declined, Agf Investments Has Cut Position

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 683,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.01 million, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 6.53M shares traded or 116.10% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc. (TWOU) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 75,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.81 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $866.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 5.40 million shares traded or 153.17% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 20/04/2018 – The Playlist: Prince’s Own `Nothing Compares 2 U,’ and 12 More New Songs; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj Loss/Shr 21c; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Rev $406.6M-$410.6M; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U Inc. Partner on Three Online Graduate Programs; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate Business Degrees; 24/05/2018 – The University of Dayton School of Law and 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer An Innovative New Hybrid J.D. Program; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U, Inc. Partner for the First Time on Three Online Graduate Programs; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84 FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 10c

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.45M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc. by 5,115 shares to 70,206 shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 184,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,543 shares to 49,062 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Tilray Inc..

