As 2U (TWOU) Share Value Declined, Fred Alger Management Has Lifted Position; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Increases Position in Electronic Arts (EA)

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 36,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 437,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.02M, up from 400,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 3.24M shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 11/04/2018 – 2U: Harsha Mokkarala Will Become Chief Rev Officer; 04/05/2018 – 2U Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN – $410.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.13 – $0.10; 21/03/2018 Fordham Graduate School of Education Offers Innovative New Online Program For Master of Science in Teaching; 24/05/2018 – The University of Dayton School of Law and 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer An Innovative New Hybrid J.D. Program; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Has Stepped Down From Board to Take on COO Role; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U Inc. Partner on Three Online Graduate Programs; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U, Inc. Partner for the First Time on Three Online Graduate Programs

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $94.04. About 3.01 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eventbrite Inc by 119,422 shares to 28,090 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 31,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,239 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares to 928,132 shares, valued at $163.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,443 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).