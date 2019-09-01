As 2U (TWOU) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Decreased Holding; Sientra (SIEN) Holding Maintained by Abingworth Llp

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 572,437 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc. (TWOU) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 75,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.81 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 1.13M shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 20/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Named a 2018 Top Workplace by The Denver Post; 20/04/2018 – The Playlist: Prince’s Own `Nothing Compares 2 U,’ and 12 More New Songs; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New, Innovative Online Format; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.22 – $0.21; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Harsha Mokkarala Will Become Chief Rev Officer; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Joins 2U From Pearson; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.42 – $0.41

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tilray Inc. by 197,540 shares to 730,280 shares, valued at $47.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Creative Planning invested in 28,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 145 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 419,429 shares. First Manhattan Communication has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). First Personal Financial reported 700 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Bamco Inc New York holds 0.05% or 1.41 million shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 3,970 shares. Endurant Management Limited Partnership reported 88,373 shares stake. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 680 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,263 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) reported 0% stake. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 35,252 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider OBOYLE KEVIN C bought $50,002. Another trade for 20,869 shares valued at $119,997 was made by Sullivan Keith J on Friday, June 7.