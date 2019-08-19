As 2U (TWOU) Share Price Declined, Holder Portolan Capital Management Upped Position; New York State Common Retirement Fund Trimmed Its Holding in Devon Energy (DVN) as Shares Declined

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 312,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 901,196 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 1.79M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc. (TWOU) by 33.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 57,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The hedge fund held 230,729 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35M, up from 172,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 5.39% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 838,446 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q REV. $92.3M, EST. $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.13 – $0.10; 21/05/2018 – Mark Chernis Joins 2U, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM 2U’S BOARD IN ORDER TO TAKE ON HIS NEW ROLE AS 2U COO; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Andrew Hermalyn Will Become Pres of 2UGrad; 18/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. VP of Program Excellence Named to Washington Business Journal’s 40 Under 40; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS RESIGNED FROM BOARD, AND EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 18, 2018, BOARD REDUCED ITS SIZE TO 11 MEMBERS

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceut Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 263,815 shares to 329,615 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nlight Inc by 14,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,700 shares, and has risen its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 20,155 shares in its portfolio. Argyle Capital Incorporated stated it has 26,200 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. American Century invested 0.18% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). First Citizens National Bank & Trust Communication reported 59,767 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv reported 47,465 shares. New York-based International Gru has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Holt Advsr Lc Dba Holt Ptnrs Lp holds 0.2% or 21,375 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 21,600 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.24% or 27,832 shares. Chevy Chase Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Van Strum Towne holds 63,788 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com has 15,040 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 18,177 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).