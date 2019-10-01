As 21Vianet Group (VNET) Valuation Declined, Dalton Investments Lifted Holding by $832,419; Private Management Group Trimmed Its Stake in Metlife (MET) as Market Value Rose

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 775,483 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.52M, down from 782,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 3.84 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 126,069 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.36 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc invested in 0.04% or 241 shares. Dodge And Cox accumulated 46.55M shares or 1.87% of the stock. 858,596 were reported by Strs Ohio. Wesbanco Fincl Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 7,299 shares. 53,923 were reported by Agf Invests America. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.13% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 953,212 shares. Voya Invest Lc has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Addenda Cap invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 2.94% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 92,064 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma has 0.34% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 936,058 shares. Loudon Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.38% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Pzena Investment Ltd Liability holds 1.91% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 7.30 million shares. Carret Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 96,074 shares or 0.76% of the stock.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Street Pptys Corp (NYSEMKT:FSP) by 85,891 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $13.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 7,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL).

