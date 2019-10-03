As 21Vianet Group (VNET) Stock Value Declined, Dalton Investments Has Lifted Position; Baldwin Investment Management Lowered Its Mettler Toledo Intl (MTD) Stake by $479,069 as Share Value Rose

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc (MTD) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 571 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 3,836 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, down from 4,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $24.84 during the last trading session, reaching $663.3. About 220,048 shares traded or 9.40% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 112,514 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 EPS, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52 million for 29.04 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) CEO Olivier Filliol on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s (NYSE:MTD) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mettler Toledo: Still Not Attractive Enough – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2018. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 High-Price Stocks to Buy Worthy of Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson And has 316 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Torray Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,361 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 0.03% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 350 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated stated it has 366 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 102,418 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 0.01% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Pension Service has 33,578 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 871 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Macquarie Gp reported 700 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 10,433 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc stated it has 1,147 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Synovus Finance Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

More notable recent 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “21Vianet Announces Joint Venture with Warburg Pincus – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2016, also Benzinga.com with their article: “44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Genworth Financial (GNW) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “21Vianet Announces Completion of Divesture of Two Business Units – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 27, 2017.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $220.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 240,959 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $26.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 96,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 697,660 shares, and cut its stake in Best Inc.