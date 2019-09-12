As 21Vianet Group (VNET) Stock Value Declined, Dalton Investments Has Increased Its Position by $832,419; Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined While Harber Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 230,516 shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 10,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 99,020 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53M, down from 109,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $79.9. About 6.45M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $5.3 BLN VS $5.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN NOTICE TO CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT – REDUCING WORKFORCE AT SAN JOSE, SANTA CLARA OFFICES; TO IMPACT ABOUT 269 EMPLOYEES; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Delays Shareholder Meeting at Least 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 13/03/2018 – Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the Trump administration made the right call blocking Broadcom’s bid to buy Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm after Trump block; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention on China’s ZTE

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,936 shares to 187,824 shares, valued at $16.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 25,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.83% or 118,368 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 5,171 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.7% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sirios Management Ltd Partnership owns 103,541 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.35% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 358,908 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc accumulated 18,145 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Inc Llp has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). American Rech Mngmt Company stated it has 2,884 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Natixis has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Palladium Partners Limited Co accumulated 6,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc accumulated 0.09% or 17,570 shares. The New York-based Tiger Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.81% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Prelude Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 461 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 36.32 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

