As 21Vianet Group (VNET) Stock Price Declined, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Upped Stake by $6.27 Million; As Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Robecosam Ag Has Trimmed Position by $1.78 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04 million, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 176,289 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 2,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 22,208 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.06 million, down from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $665.19. About 210,496 shares traded or 12.81% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 575 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 500 shares. Scout Invests reported 25,966 shares. Mar Vista Ptnrs holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 124,141 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 1,450 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.01% or 445 shares in its portfolio. 102,648 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 39,601 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 11,967 are held by Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 1,026 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Element Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.09% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Arrowstreet LP has 2,500 shares. Fdx Advisors, California-based fund reported 1,212 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.01% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 319 shares.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 75,178 shares to 146,200 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 79,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Molson Coors Brewing Company’s (NYSE:TAP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mettler Toledo Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Surprising Pot Stock Forecast to Lead the Industry in 2020 Sales – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

More notable recent 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “21Vianet Announces US$388 Million Investment From Tus-Holdings – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2016, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 4, 2019 : CRM, CTRP, YY, ADUS, VNET, GRBK, PKOH, STRL, CLAR, ADMS, GAIA, CPTA – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “21Vianet Group, Inc. to Provide Baozun with Hybrid Cloud-based Container Solutions, Leading a New Era of E-commerce – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “21Vianet Group, Inc. Expands Its Cloud Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2018.