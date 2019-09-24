As 21Vianet Group (VNET) Stock Price Declined, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Raised Holding by $7.22 Million; Gm Advisory Group Cut Holding in American Express Co (AXP) by $1.89 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 62.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.83 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 43,344 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70 million, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.19. About 2.05M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 355,317 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $347.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.21 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.04% or 1,650 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr accumulated 0.06% or 2,553 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 1.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Kanawha Ltd has 13,226 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 152,879 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 26,863 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.34% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 200 are held by Counselors Of Maryland Ltd. 1.67 million were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund invested in 0.35% or 14,280 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp holds 20.46 million shares. Amp Capital Invsts reported 495,434 shares stake. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bank Trust has invested 1.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 3.77M shares.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47 million and $318.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,304 shares to 14,628 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 6,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).