As 21Vianet Group (VNET) Stock Price Declined, Dalton Investments Has Lifted Holding by $832,419; As Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Market Valuation Rose, Route One Investment Company LP Trimmed Its Position

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 4.20 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.19M, down from 4.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 560,023 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 263,913 shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $220.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 110,800 shares to 192,911 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 45,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,250 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Results of the Tender Offer for Its Outstanding Senior Notes and Pricing of the Concurrent New Money Issuance – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CANG, OIBR.C, SE and VNET among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “21Vianet Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “21Vianet Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can accumulated 39,039 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt has 3,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brant Point Investment Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.36% or 50,005 shares. Dorsal Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.03% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 73,693 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. U S Investors Incorporated holds 21,535 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset owns 173,050 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,800 shares. 683,410 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 81,085 shares. Ironwood Lc invested in 0.97% or 16,886 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 31,573 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 149,697 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts accumulated 157,870 shares.